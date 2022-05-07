Firefighters tackle blaze at Ulster University

Six fire appliances and 40 fire fighters are at the scene of a blaze within the Ulster University campus in Coleraine.

The fire, which broke out this morning at a building believed to be managed by the science department, is still being tackled by crews.

In a statement, the NI Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) said two appliances from Coleraine, two from Portrush, one from Portstewart and one from Ballymoney went to the scene.

Group Commander Alastair McConville said: "NIFRS are attending a fire in a building at the University of Ulster, Coleraine.

"Firefighting operations include crews wearing breathing apparatus and various water jets are in use. Approximately 40 firefighters are in attendance at the scene,

"An Aerial Ladder Appliance from Northland Station and a Command Support Unit from Kilrea are in attendance.

Firefighting operations are ongoing, Mr McConville said, adding "the cause of the fire is undetermined at this time".

A spokesperson for Ulster University said: “The NI Fire Service were called to Coleraine campus today to deal with a fire at G block. That fire has now been extinguished and there are no casualties.

“Contingency plans are being activated and students from the School of Pharmacy will receive details of a new venue for exams from Monday, May 9.

"Only a small number of students will be affected, all of whom will be updated by email from their Course Director within the next 24 hours. With the exception of those contingency arrangements, normal operations will resume on Sunday, May 8.”