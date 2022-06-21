Firefighters tackle fire in Waterside area of Londonderry

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) are in attendance at a large blaze at an unfinished housing site in Londonderry.

Images on social media show the flames have engulfed the derelict properties at the Dunfield Terrace area in the Waterside.

NIFRS confirmed the fire was reported at around 8.20pm at the row of unoccupied terraced houses. They said three appliances including an aerial device are at the scene.

Crews from Crescent Link and Northland Road Fire Stations were deployed to tackle the blaze and the fire service confirmed the cause of the incident has yet to be determined.

Earlier this year the local council ordered the owners of Dunfield Terrace to either secure the site, or demolish the partially built properties.

Building work had stopped at the site three years ago.

It is understood the area has experienced an influx of anti-social behaviour and vandalism at the site in the past.

In April, a protest was held at the site after residents had raised safety concerns over the unfinished housing development.

Responding to the fire, Foyle MLA Gary Middleton tweeted: “There have been ongoing concerns about anti-social behaviour and criminal damage at Dunfield Terrace.

"The concerns of local residents and stakeholders have not been acted upon. Urgent action is needed before there is serious injury or loss of life.”

William Johnston, Group Commander for NIFRS confirmed the fire is ongoing but “under control” at present.