A Co Down school was evacuated as firefighters dealt with a gas leak on Friday morning.

Four fire appliances attended Saintfield High School at 8.07am.

A NIFRS spokesperson said: "Firefighters were called to a minor gas leak at Saintfield High School this morning.

"Firefighters isolated the leak, made the area safe, and provided advice to the school.

"Students have now returned to the school. The incident was dealt with by 9.41am."