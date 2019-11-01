Firefighters tackle house blaze in Co Londonderry

The scene of a s house fire at the Fairways ,Kilrea. Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

The fire service is in attendance at a house fire in Kilrea.

Firefighters attended the scene of the blaze at Manor Court at 12.47pm on Friday.

When firefighters arrived the house was on fire, as was a car in front of the house.

A woman was in the house but had made her way outside when firefighters arrived.

Firefighters used hose reel jets to tackle the blaze.

The fire has been extinguished and firefighters are now damping down the area.

Two appliances from Maghera Fire Station, one from Kilrea Fire Station, one from Coleraine Fire Station and two from Springfield Fire Station attended the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

SDLP East Derry MLA John Dallat said the community was in shock.

“This fire at Manor Court is just a devastating sight. Local people are shocked after the house caught fire and spread to a car parked in the driveway," he said.

“Thankfully the lady inside was able to make it out and no one was seriously injured.

“My thanks go to the firefighters who were able to bring the blaze under control.”