Firefighters tackle huge blaze at Derry nightclub

The fire at Envy Nightclub in Londonderry. Credit: Leona O'Neill

Firefighters are tackling a major blaze at the Envy Nightclub in Londonderry.

Four fire appliances have been dispatched to the Stand Road venue and a number of premises have been evacuated.

Footage from the scene shows the roof of the building alight.

There have been reports the roof may contain asbestos and police have advised anyone nearby to clear the area to avoid breathing in fumes.

The Strand Road has been closed between Lawrence Hill to Asylum Road and Foyle Expressway has also been closed.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Motorists and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area. A number of premises have been evacuated.

"Anyone living or working in close proximity to Strand Road is asked to ensure they keep their windows closed."

There are no further details at this time.