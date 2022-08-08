Firefighters tackle huge blaze in Co Armagh involving 1,500 hay bales

Firefighters at the scene of a large blaze near the M1(Presseye).

More than 50 firefighters dealt with a huge blaze which ripped through hay bales in Co Armagh.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said the fire on the Blackisland Road, Annaghmore, was reported at about 10pm on Saturday.

Some 55 firefighters and six pumping appliances were deployed and crews worked through the night and into the early hours of yesterday.

It is believed there were about 1,500 hay bales on the site.

NIFRS group commander Paul Gould said yesterday morning: "The embers coming from the fire create the risk of the fire spreading quite dramatically, so that's why we had a large amount of resources. We remained on site overnight and are still on site dealing with it."

It is not yet known what caused the fire. Mr Gould said: "We're still trying to resolve the incident and extinguish the fire. Once that is completed we'll try to establish what the cause of the fire was."

The PSNI said officers received a report of a large fire at an industrial complex on Saturday night.

Inspector McCullough said: “Our officers, along with the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended. It is our understanding that a large amount of hay bales sparked ignition resulting in the blaze.

"A substantial amount of monetary damage has been caused.”

Read more Four cars and a house damaged in Portadown following arson attack

In a separate incident, four cars have been significantly damaged following an arson attack in Portadown in the early hours of yesterday morning.

The PSNI said the blaze, in the Derrycarne area of the town, resulted in two of the cars being gutted and the other two damaged. A house was also damaged as a result of spreading fire.

PSNI Inspector McCullough said: “Our enquiries into the incident, which we are treating as arson, are ongoing. We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed any suspicious activity to contact police”.