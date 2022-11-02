Firefighters tackle ruptured gas mains in Derry city centre

Firefighters have successfully dealt with a ruptured gas mains in Derry city centre on Wednesday morning.

The incident happened close to the Bonds Hill and Melrose Terrace area at around 10.19am with three fire appliances in attendance.

The road was closed for a time with several PSNI crews also in attendance.

It is understood the incident is in the vicinity of construction work in the area.

In a statement the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said: “Firefighters were called to reports of a ruptured gas mains. Firefighters isolated the gas supply and handed the scene over to the gas supplier. The incident was dealt with by 11.39am.”