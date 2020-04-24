Firefighters tackle ‘significant’ gorse blaze in Newry

The Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service said the wildfire at this stage appears to have been deliberately started.

Firefighters are tackling a “significant” blaze across a large area of gorse in Newry.

Six appliances, 46 firefighters and a water tanker were deployed to the scene at Carrickbroad Road, Killeavy, to fight the flames which have been burning for several days.

A Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesman said it appeared at this stage that the blaze had been set deliberately.

“The incident which has been ongoing now for several days involves a large area of gorse and forestry,” they said in a statement.

“Dealing with incidents of this nature, which at this stage appears to have been started deliberately, unnecessarily draws precious resources away from where they are needed most, protecting our community.

“It is most important that we all play our part in protecting our communities during this national emergency, and to ensure that we do not add unnecessary pressures to the emergency services. NIFRS would therefore appeal to those involved in setting these fires to desist immediately.

“The public are also reminded that deliberate setting of wildfires is a criminal offence, and if you see anyone setting a fire, you should call the PSNI immediately.”

A blaze across a large area of gorse in Newry (Niall Carson/PA)

Pictures showed smoke billowing across the hillside.

The blaze happened in a wooded area on a steep incline.

Firefighters doused the flames with jets of water.