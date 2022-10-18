Firefighters tackling major blaze at Larne builders’ merchants

The scene outside MacBlair's in Larne (Pic: NIFRS)

Firefighters tackle the blaze in Larne (Pic: NIFRS)

A major fire has broken out at the site of a builders’ merchants in Larne, Co Antrim on Thursday evening.

Fire crews from Larne, Whitehead, Carrickfergus and Ballyclare are trying to bring the blaze at premises under control.

Assistance is also being provided from Belfast, with a turntable ladder being used.

The PSNI has cordoned off the area outside MacBlair’s, a building supplies firm that operates 16 branches across Northern Ireland.