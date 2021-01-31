Fireworks behind Co Antrim security alerts

Fireworks were the cause of two security alerts in Co Antrim on Sunday, police have confirmed.

A stretch of the B66 Bann Road, between Agivey and Bendooragh, in the Ballymoney area, was closed in both directions.

In a separate incident within hours, officers closed the Glenstall Road and the Balnamore Road after being alerted to a second suspicious object near Agivey bridge.

A total of three suspicious objects were found in the area.

Police and Ammunition Technical Officers (ATO) attended the scene and after examination two of the objects were found to be fireworks and the third object was nothing untoward.

All roads have now re-opened and police thanked residents and road users in the area for their patience whilst they worked to ensure their safety.

"An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call detectives in Coleraine on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 430 31/01/21, or to submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/," a PSNI spokesperson said.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/."

It is the third security alert to take place across Northern Ireland this weekend.

Residents were allowed to return to their homes after a separate security alert in Co Down came to an end following the discovery of a suspicious object by a member of the public on Saturday.

The Newcastle Road in Seaforde was closed in both directions for several hours but was subsequently re-opened.

The suspicious object, which was examined by ammunition technical officers, was taken from scene for further examination.