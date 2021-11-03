Fireworks thrown at police during west Belfast anti-protocol rally disturbances

Riot police have been deployed in the area as protestors pushed back

A number of fireworks were thrown at police on Wednesday night during an anti-Northern Ireland Protocol rally in west Belfast.

Around 30 protestors holding anti-protocol posters blocked Lanark Way and forced motorists to turn around.

The gates dividing the loyalist Shankill area and nationalist Springfield Road were closed as a precaution.

Read more Fears loyalist anti-protocol protest at Belfast interface could bring trouble onto streets

The PSNI warned those taking part that they could face arrest and prosecution.

Riot police have been deployed and a number of bins were set on fire in the Shankill Road area. Police are now clearing the area.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

It was feared the anti-protocol protest would descend into violence following the rioting that took place in the area earlier this year.

An anti-protocol protest takes place on Lanark Way in Belfast on November 3, 2021 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Sinister elements were accused of trying to whip up tensions at the interface after social media posts were circulated claiming that a protest was to be held in the area at 6.30pm.

The post was shared by former independent councillor Jolene Bunting, who was present at the demonstration.

When officers spoke to the protestors, Ms Bunting accused the PSNI of two-tier policing before others got involved.

The rally then moved to the Shankill Road area where a number of fireworks were thrown at police.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Police are dealing with public disorder in the Lanark Way area of north Belfast this evening (Wednesday).

"A number of missiles and fireworks have been thrown towards police. Officers are advising motorists and pedestrians to avoid the area until further notice.”

An anti-protocol protest takes place on Lanark Way in Belfast on November 3, 2021 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Sinn Fein MLA Pat Sheehan condemned those responsible for the protest and said it was a “dangerous and irresponsible stunt”.

“This so-called anti-protocol protest was deliberately organised at this interface with the sole intention of heightening tensions and causing trouble,” he said.

“I am calling on political unionism to show some leadership and call for an immediate end to all protests at interface areas before someone is seriously injured and they should tone down the provocative and dishonest rhetoric.”