Firm in legal bid to recover £2.3m stolen by employee

The woman at the centre of Northern Ireland's biggest ever employee fraud case is being pursued for the £2.3m she stole.

Cookstown-based Northern Mouldings said it was pursuing a civil case against the former member of staff, who was granted anonymity after claiming she would self-harm, to try and retrieve the stolen money.

It is understood a house owned by the fraudster, who is in her 40s, is for sale.

Welcoming her conviction at Dungannon Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, Northern Mouldings said in a statement it would "await the sentencing as well as consideration of the anonymity order currently preventing the release of her name".

"This case represented a severe abuse of the trust placed in her by the company and has been very difficult and distressing for many colleagues," the company added.