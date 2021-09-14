Firm linked to ex-KFC tycoon Michael Herbert given the green light to transform Belfast church hall into apartments

Building will be turned into apartments by firm linked to tycoon

An artist's impression of the new apartments proposed on the Lisburn Road

A firm linked to former KFC tycoon Michael Herbert has been given the green light to transform a former south Belfast church hall into apartments.

The application by Mr Herbert’s Kirk Bryson and Co was before councillors at Belfast City Council’s (BCC) planning committee on Tuesday.

Kirk Bryson will be demolishing the church hall on the Lisburn Road and erecting nine apartments and a retail unit on the site.

The application was recommended for approval by planners, who said the proposed residential units “are of a size and layout which are acceptable with all having access to amenity provision”. They said “a reduced standard of amenity is considered acceptable as the site sits in a highly accessible location close to local amenities”.

Kirk Bryson and Co has also offered to make a contribution towards the facilities at the nearby Drumglass Park. “The proposal will provide a retail/commercial on the ground floor and nine apartments above within the urban area which is compatible in the context and in principle is acceptable,” planners added.

Michael Herbert

“The site location provides excellent access to commercial/retail outlets, public parks, places of entertainment and ease of access to public transport. The proposal will not have a significant detrimental impact on the neighbouring amenity and the scale, height, mass and appearance are on balance acceptable in the context.”

BCC received eight letters of objection to the scheme — seven of which were from two people, while the other was from DUP councillor Tracy Kelly, supporting comments made by one objector. Concerns included inadequate provision for parking, which some councillors raised last night,.

SDLP representative Carl Whyte said: “There’s no recommendation [by planners] that this building includes any parking spaces. There is a apartment building just up from it that does include underground parking. How on earth can we be suggesting that that area is not already under pressure from parked cars and traffic congestion?

“Obviously this building, with no parking spaces, is going to make that worse.”

DUP councillor Dean McCullough added: “I went on the site visit with other councillors and I think I got the only available parking space on the street.”

The application went to a vote by councillors and permission was granted, with six votes in favour, two against and two no-votes. Bodies including Stormont’s Department for Infrastructure and NI Water had no objections. Residents, in addition to parking worries, raised concerns over the structure overlooking and having dominance over neighbouring properties.

BCC planners, however, said: “The proposal has been amended during the processing both to ensure it will not result in an unacceptable impact in terms of dominance and overlooking on neighbouring terraces; and to ensure the design will sit more comfortably both on the Lisburn Road and the residential street. It is considered that the proposal will not have a significant detrimental impact on neighbouring residential amenity.”