Firmus Energy announces 37% increase to gas prices across Greater Belfast Network

The increase will take effect from May 3. Stock image.

Firmus Energy has announced a 37% increase to its natural gas tariffs across its Greater Belfast network area, affecting around 47,000 domestic customers across Northern Ireland.

The firm said the price increases will take effect from May 3 and means the average household bill of customers affected will increase by around £6.25 per week.

It means the annual gas bill of a typical household with a credit meter will rise by about £330 per year.

The Greater Belfast Network area covers Belfast, Lisburn, Bangor, Holywood, Donaghadee, Larne, Groomsport, Millisle, Newtownards, Carryduff, Comber, Newtownabbey, Carrickfergus, and East Down.

Firmus said it will not affect those in the Ten Towns Network area across Northern Ireland.

The company’s interim managing director Niall Martindale said the war in Ukraine had “adversely affected” energy markets.

"This has been reflected across the board with increases in the costs of Home Heating Oil, coal, electricity and gas,” he said.

"Regrettably the sheer scale of the increased costs involved give us no alternative but to pass on to our customers the higher costs we are having to pay for the gas we supply.

“Firmus Energy is committed to reducing its tariff for all customers as soon as the market crisis subsides and enables us to do so.

“We understand it is a tough time for many of our customers and we have been providing financial and administrative support to the Department for Communities scheme to help those most in need.

"If any of our customers need further support, I would urge them to call our dedicated local team to see if we can help.”

The Consumer Council in Northern Ireland said it was “particularly bad news for consumers in vulnerable situations and low income households”.

Raymond Gormley, head of energy policy at the Consumer Council added: “While this price rise was expected due to sustained increases in global wholesale gas costs and having seen Firmus Energy Ten Towns and SSE Airtricity Belfast price rises, it makes it no less challenging for households to absorb.”

“The global wholesale price increase, exacerbated by the conflict in Ukraine, follows well-publicised rises in home heating oil, coal, electricity, grocery, and transport fuel costs.

“Unlike the consumers in the Ten Towns network, gas consumers in the Greater Belfast area have the opportunity to switch supplier and the Consumer Council encourage customers to check they have the best deal before 2 May 2022 when the opt-out period ends. It is also worth checking if you are on the cheapest electricity tariff.”

“We encourage anyone who is struggling to pay their energy bills or top-up their meters to contact their supplier directly for help and information. We also encourage consumers to think about ways they can reduce their energy costs via energy efficiency, switching energy supplier, or changing billing method.

“We appeal to Firmus Energy, and the wider energy industry, to commit to continued financial support for a fuel hardship scheme in the coming financial year.

"For the longer term, it is clear that energy companies, policy makers, The Utility Regulator, charities and the Consumer Council must continue to work together to develop sustainable solutions to help support those in need as the problem of high energy prices will likely be with us for the foreseeable future.”

Firmus Energy said customers seeking advice on their natural gas bills or direct debit payments should contact their Customer Services team on 0330 024 9000 or info@firmusenergy.co.uk.

They added that their telephone lines are open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, with free and independent advice on how to save energy available at NI Energy Advice Line on 0800 111 4455.

Consumers can also get in touch with the Consumer Council for free independent advice by calling Freephone 0800 121 6022 or by emailing contact@consumercouncil.org.uk.