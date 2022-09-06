Firmus Energy announces huge 56.3% price hike for thousands of customers across Northern Ireland

Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill describes rise as ‘catastrophic’

Thousands of Firmus Energy customers across Northern Ireland will face a 56.3% price hike from next month, the company has announced.

The price increase will impact those within the company’s Ten Towns and Greater Belfast networks and the company said this was as a result of “continuing increases in global wholesale gas prices”.

The Consumer Council in Northern Ireland blasted the price rise as “the most shocking” out of all the latest energy and electricity increases announced in recent weeks.

Sinn Fein leader Michelle O’Neill said the news is a “crushing blow for workers, families and small businesses”.

She said the annual increase – which it is estimated has risen by over £1,500 in the space of a year – is “devastating” and said an Executive is needed.

She also urged the British Government to act in order to increase support for people, a call echoed by the Alliance Party MLA Eoin Tennyson who said a planned £400 should be doubled.

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll reacted to the increase by calling for “people to take to the streets” in protest and shared a graphic highlighting a planned demonstration to decry the price rises. It is set to take place at Belfast City Hall on 1st October.

Mr Carroll tweeted “Another round of energy increases announced by Firmus. Its time to take to the streets and say "Enough is Enough. End the profiteering, end the rip off! Join the protest.”

The price increase takes effect from October 3 and will add an extra £15.50 a week on the average household bill in the Ten Towns Network and £16.22 a week for those in the Greater Belfast area.

The third rise this year by the company will impact around 62,000 domestic and small business customers in the Ten Towns Network and will add about £806 onto the typical household using a prepayment gas meter.

The Consumer Council said a typical household with a credit meter will see an annual rise by about £847.

The Ten Towns Network area includes Antrim, Armagh, Ballymena, Ballymoney, Banbridge, Coleraine, Craigavon (including Lurgan and Portadown), Limavady, Londonderry, Newry, and more than 25 other towns and villages in the surrounding areas.

The rise in the Greater Belfast area will impact around 47,000 customers.

The latest blow for people here comes amid a raft of other price rises in both energy and electricity.

Last week Electric Ireland increased their prices by 29% from next month and the week before there were double-digit price increases announced by SSE Airtricity which come into force on October 1.

The Retail NI group highlighted the impact on the business sector, saying the increase will put “huge pressure on already struggling independent retailers”.

“At present business owners are getting nothing from Government to help them mitigate the cost of these eye watering increases. We repeat our call for an urgent package of support, which includes rates relief and grant support to ensure jobs and businesses are protected,” chief executive Glyn Roberts added.

Niall Martindale, the chief executive of Firmus said: “Increases in wholesale gas commodity costs continue to impact the market and regrettably, we have no choice but to reflect these increases in our tariffs.

“The ongoing war in Ukraine and Russian disruption to the supply of natural gas in Europe is having a significant and adverse impact on energy costs, affecting all suppliers here in Northern Ireland, as well as nationally and internationally.

“We know this is not welcome news. Tariffs are set as a direct consequence of wholesale prices on the global market, and we have no option but to reflect the cost of this gas within our tariffs. We remain committed to reducing tariffs as soon as the market crisis subsides and enables us to do so.”

Raymond Gormley from the Northern Ireland Consumer Council said this rise was “the most shocking” out of all the recent price rises.

"We are facing into a very serious crisis this winter and we are angry and fearful on behalf of Northern Ireland consumers. Until recent times, a household’s typical annual bill was lower than the amount of this increase,” he said.

"This is extremely worrying news for consumers in vulnerable situations and low-income households. It also means a wider group of households than ever are having their budgets stretched ever further.

“We urge anyone who is struggling to pay their energy bills or top-up their meter to contact their supplier directly for help and support. We also encourage consumers to think about ways they can reduce their energy costs through energy efficiency and if possible, try to save money over the next few weeks to cover energy costs during the coming winter.”

John French, chief executive of the Utility Regulator said: "We are working with the UK Government and Northern Ireland Government to ensure that the £400 Energy Bill Support Scheme payment is made as soon as possible.

"However, it is clear that further government intervention will be needed to help consumers deal with this cost of living crisis, as the underlying global wholesale energy markets are currently unable to provide prices that consumers can afford.”

Alliance Party MLA Eoin Tennyson said the price rises require a need for Westminster intervention and a return of the Executive at Stormont.

“This dramatic spike lays bare just how out of date and insufficient the previously announced £400 energy discount will be unless urgent action is taken,” he said.

“The UK Government must respond to this accelerating affordability crisis via an emergency Budget of at least £30 billion to protect households and businesses from the full impact of rising costs. It is also essential the Executive is restored immediately to enable timely and targeted delivery of available funds to those most in need.

“Given the scale and severity of this crisis, the Energy Bills Support Scheme should now be uprated to at least £800 per household. The £20 per week uplift in Universal Credit and Working Tax Credit entitlements should restored immediately and the Government should endeavour to remove VAT on domestic fuel.”