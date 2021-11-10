Firmus gas costs doubled for 55,000 Northern Ireland households

Some 55,000 gas customers in Northern Ireland will see their annual bill double in 12 months following yet another price hike.

Firmus Energy’s decision to put its tariffs up — for a third time this year — means it will cost the average householder a further £270 for cooking and heating their homes.

Last year’s average annual bill was £440, but now consumers are being warned to brace themselves for that figure to rocket beyond £960.

It means those affected are going to be paying more in hikes alone than they were for their entire annual gas consumption last year. And, unlike their counterparts in the Greater Belfast area, customers in the Ten Towns network are unable to switch supplier.

Firmus Energy said the 38.1% increase, which comes into effect on December 3, will add £4.89 per week to the average yearly household bill.

But when you take all three hikes together — 17.75% in April, 31.15% in October and 38.18% next month — that’s an extra £503 for a pay-as-you-go customer or £528 more for bill pay householders.

Power to Switch founder and industry expert Aodhan O’Donnell said the rocketing price rises are unprecedented.

Concerns: Aodhan O’Donnell, founder of Power to Switch

“Consumers knew further hikes were likely, but this is completely shocking,” he said.

“Many people will be genuinely worried about how they’re going to keep warm this winter, especially when they’re now expected to find an extra £500 for their annual gas consumption.”

He added: “It’s distressing to see recent price hikes amount to more than last year’s typical bill.”

The Ten Towns Newtwork covers Antrim, Armagh, Ballymena, Ballymoney, Banbridge, Coleraine, Craigavon, Limavady, Londonderry and Newry.

The gas supplier said the increase was regrettable but unavoidable given the surging global gas prices, which have risen by 430% in the last year and by 136% since the previous tariff review on October 1.

Dr David Dobbin, chairman of Firmus Energy, said hikes were inevitable in the industry.

“This is a challenge faced by every local and national supplier of gas and electricity, all of whom, sooner or later, will have to further increase their prices to meet the huge upsurges which have taken place in wholesale energy costs,” he explained.

“We know this is an unwelcome increase which will have a disproportionate effect on those of our customers who are the most vulnerable.

“We will be introducing a support scheme to be delivered through a local charity which will offer targeted help to those most in need, especially over the winter period.

“The scheme will be launched in the coming weeks and will go live around the same time as the increase we announced today takes effect.

“If any of our customers feel that they require further support, they should contact us directly to see how we can help.”

John French, chief executive of the Utility Regulator, said the increase reflects “the exceptional price spikes that have been experienced in the global wholesale market over recent months”.

“Increasingly, market analysts are talking about higher wholesale prices for the next 18-36 months,” he said.

“However, if wholesale prices begin to reduce, our system of regulation in Northern Ireland allows us to make sure reductions are fully passed onto consumers as quickly as possible.”

Raymond Gormley, head of energy policy at the Consumer Council, said it will be “very challenging for many households”.

“With the cost of energy continuing to increase, we are concerned about a rise in fuel poverty as some families struggle to find the extra money they will now need for heating,” he said.