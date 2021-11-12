Firmus price hike: your questions answered

Firmus said rising global energy costs had “forced” its hand to put prices up for the third time this year. (PA)

Those living in the Ten Towns network area will be affected by the Firmus Energy price rise. About 55,000 customers in the area, which includes Antrim, Armagh, Ballymena, Coleraine, Craigavon, Londonderry and Newry, will see price hikes and it’s thought other areas may soon follow suit.

Why is this happening?

Firmus said rising global energy costs had “forced” its hand to put prices up for the third time this year. Firmus gas prices increased by 35% in October and by 18% earlier in the year. Wholesale costs make up 50% of customers’ gas bills, which is why global increases have such a big effect when the companies involved say they can’t absorb the cost.

How will it affect me?

The Consumer Council said the increase would mean the annual bill of a typical household will rise by about £268 a year or £255 a year for those with a prepayment meter.

What has Firmus said?

Speaking to the BBC, Firmus chairman Dr David Dobbin said this is a challenge being faced by every local and national supplier of gas and electricity. Sooner or later, they will all have to put up their costs to meet “huge upsurges” in wholesale energy costs, he said. “We know this is an unwelcome increase, which will have a disproportionate effect on those of our customers who are the most vulnerable.”

What if I can’t afford it?

It’s undoubtedly a difficult time for many consumers with several price increases coming into play this winter. Firmus said it would work with a local charity to introduce a support scheme to offer targeted help to those most in need, which would open at about the same time as the increase takes effect.

High prices are likely to continue throughout the first half of next year according to the Utility Regulator — and it’s been warned the volatility could even last for between 18 to 36 months.