First Afghan refugees due to arrive in Northern Ireland within weeks

Northern Ireland will rehome a total of 840 Afghanis, with around 360 to be resettled in the next year (Shekib Rahmani/AP)

Plans are at an “advanced stage” to resettle a first group of Afghan refugees in Northern Ireland.

The Northern Ireland Executive announced in September that it would provide homes for hundreds of people who fled from Afghanistan following the return of the Taliban to power.

The first of the refugees are now expected to arrive in the North in the coming weeks.

The move is part of the UK-wide Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme (ACRS), which aims to resettle up to 20,000 Afghans over the next few years.

In relation to Northern Ireland, the Executive said it had agreed to rehome a total of 840 people. An Executive spokesperson told the Sunday Independent that “around 360” are expected to be resettled in Northern Ireland over the first year of the scheme.

“Our plans are at an advanced stage to welcome the first cohort of families — who are currently in bridging accommodation in England, Scotland and Wales — as soon as possible,” the spokesperson said.

“We are working closely with the Home Office and other statutory bodies to ensure that all the necessary support arrangements are in place.”

There is no indication yet as to where in Northern Ireland the Afghan refugees will be resettled.

However, it is understood that the scheme will be run along similar lines to one which saw around 2,000 Syrian people rehomed in Northern Ireland after fleeing civil war in their country.

The Syrian resettlement scheme has been running since 2016. According to the Department for Communities, almost half (46pc) of those resettled under the scheme were children under the age of 18. The Syrian scheme will be used as a template for rehousing Afghan refugees.

US-led troops entered Afghanistan in 2001 and ousted the Taliban in the wake of the 9/11 attacks in America.

Many Afghans celebrated the fall of the Taliban and its brutal regime.

However, the decision of western governments to withdraw their troops from Afghanistan in recent months saw a resurgence of the Taliban and their eventual restoration to power.

There has been criticism of the way the West withdrew, with many questioning how the Taliban was able to seize control of the country at such speed.

As a result of the Taliban’s return to power, many people — particularly those who had worked for the western powers in Afghanistan — chose to flee.

There were chaotic scenes for many days at Kabul airport as people tried desperately to get on planes.

Announcing details of the refugee support scheme for Northern Ireland, First Minister Paul Givan said everyone had been moved by the recent scenes in Afghanistan.

“Work has been ongoing for some time to identify the size and scale of need, and to see what facilities and resources are required.

“This is an effort that goes beyond the Executive, and involves the UK Government as well as a range of statutory and voluntary organisations in Northern Ireland.

“I have said before that Northern Ireland has not been found wanting when it comes to those seeking refuge or fleeing persecution.”

