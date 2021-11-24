First and deputy First Ministers being urged to establish ‘cost of living’ task force

Assembly members on the Executive Office Committee have called on the First and deputy First Ministers to establish a task force to help combat the rising cost of living in Northern Ireland.

The politicians backed a call on Wednesday from the SDLP MLA Sinead McLaughlin to urge the Executive to establish the task force.

The committee has agreed to write to Paul Givan and Michelle O’Neill with the aim of a body being established.

The last number of months have seen increases in utilities and other bills for families across the country.

On Friday, Power NI became the latest energy provider to announce a major price hike, with prices set to rise by 21.4% on January 1, the equivalent of around an extra £2.51 a week.

It follows a major surge in energy prices for customers in Northern Ireland in recent months. Only last week, Firmus Energy announced a 38.1% increase for 55,000 gas customers here, a move that will see their annual bill double in a year.

Northern Ireland's third largest electricity supplier Budget Energy is putting prices up 29% from next Friday – it’s fourth increase this year – while SSE Airtricity’s 162,000 domestic customers are facing a 9% hike the week after, in its third price rise of 2021.

Ms McLaughlin said the call to establish the task force is part of “urgent action” which needs to be taken.

“I am glad the committee has backed my call for a cost of living task force and we need to see the Joint First Ministers move on this as soon as possible, a generic letter of platitudes won’t cut with people who are struggling,” she said.

“People here are under pressure on a number of different fronts. We are seeing regular rises in gas and electricity prices that many families simply can’t afford, as a result people will be unable to heat their homes and keep the lights on with the winter cold snap starting to arrive.

“The £20 weekly cut to Universal Credit is also being keenly felt with families having to get by with less thanks to a Tory cut rubber stamped by Sinn Fein Finance Minister Conor Murphy.

“National insurance contributions are also set to rise and groceries and essential items are getting more and more expensive.

“All this is taking place while a pandemic still rages on around us. We need innovative ideas and solutions to help our public navigate this difficult period, the SDLP won’t be found wanting to step up and help the people who need it.”

In response an Executive Office spokesperson said: “Ministers are well aware of the significant hardship being faced by many individuals and families as a result of the rising cost of living and are committed to working together across departments to mitigate the impact on the most vulnerable in our society.

“Ministers have made multiple representations to the Westminster Government on the need for action and appropriate funding to address this crucial issue.”