First and deputy First Ministers join call for physical document to be issued to EU settled citizens

Northern Ireland’s First and deputy First Ministers have joined with other devolved nations to call on the UK Government to provide physical proof of EU citizens settled status.

Paul Givan and Michelle O’Neill added their signatures to the joint letter alongside Scotland’s Minister for Culture, Europe and International Development and the Welsh Government’s Minister for Social Justice.

The letter, sent to MP Kevin Foster, UK Minister for Future Borders and Immigration, calls for physical documentation to be provided to EU citizens who have secured settled or pre-settled status.

Figures from February of this year show almost 82,000 Europeans have applied for settled status in Northern Ireland following Brexit, with the deadline for those applying having passed in June.

Currently, those who successfully applied are only provided a digital platform for proof of status.

The letter signed by the ministers suggests this could potentially cause problems for access to employment and other services.

It states that a physical document, which would be offered in addition to existing digital proof, would be an “additional safeguard to provide re-assurance, help prevent discrimination, and assist employers and other service providers”.

“We all have an obligation under the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020 to ensure that EU citizens are treated fairly,” the letter states.

“All other groups of people who choose to make the UK their home and to contribute to our communities and economy are given physical proof.

“It cannot be right to deny EU citizens the reassurance that is offered to other migrant groups. Having two types of proof for two groups will lead at best to confusion and at worst to discrimination.

“This less favourable treatment is wrong in principle but also in practice.

“Digital only proof makes it difficult for EU citizens to prove their status to employers. As you know, currently EU citizens must request a digital code and send this to the employer who then checks the citizen’s immigration status on the UK Government’s website.

“This process may be considered bureaucratic and slow, and deter employers from offering work to EU citizens. Faced with two candidates – one with physical proof and one with digital proof – employers may find it easier to offer work to the former.

“A physical document will help vulnerable citizens prove their status more easily. We are particularly concerned about the elderly and people with mental and physical impairments. Some people have poor digital literacy skills, while others simply do not have routine access to the internet.

“The UK Government offers a physical back up to digital vaccine passports. The digital NHS Covid Pass enables people to share their vaccination records but people can also request a paper copy of their pass.

“If the UK Government can offer safe and secure paper vaccine passports, it can do the same for EU citizens’ immigration status.”

The UK Home Office has been contacted.