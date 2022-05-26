First case of monkeypox recorded in Northern Ireland

It has been confirmed by the Public Health Agency (PHA) that Northern Ireland has had its first case of monkeypox.

To protect patient confidentiality, no further details relating to the patient will be disclosed.

According to the UK Health Security Agency there are 79 cases to date in the UK, with figures due to be updated on Thursday afternoon.

The Department of Health is also expected to hold a briefing later on Thursday.

The virus can be passed on through close person-to-person contact, or contact with items used by a person who has monkeypox, such as clothes, bedding or utensils. Monkeypox is usually a self-limiting illness and most people recover within a few weeks.

Dr Gillian Armstrong, Head of Health Protection at the PHA, said: “Following the detection of cases of monkeypox in England the PHA has been in regular contact with UKHSA regarding the situation and we established a local multidisciplinary incident management team (IMT) to ensure that we are fully prepared for any potential risk to the population of Northern Ireland.

“The PHA has been working closely with Trusts and GPs to raise awareness of the disease, and set up testing arrangements and clinical pathways.

“Cases of monkeypox are rare as the virus does not spread easily between people; therefore the risk to the Northern Ireland population is considered low.

“Appropriate public health actions are being taken and the PHA is working with UKHSA to investigate any potential links with UK cases and we will contact any potential close contacts to provide health information and advice.”

The UK Health Security Agency has been highlighting the stages of monkeypox

Suspected and confirmed cases should self-isolate for 21 days. People identified as having the closest contact will be recommended to self-isolate for 21 days from last contact with the case. Those with the closest contact to the case will be offered vaccination with the smallpox vaccine, to offer them protection.