First Census 2021 results to be published by June

The first results of the 2021 Northern Ireland Census will be published by June 2022, with further findings to be released in stages until summer 2023.

The NI Statistics & Research Agency (NISRA) published the full results schedule for Census 2021 on Monday.

Census Director Dr David Marshall said: “The Census is a mammoth exercise and we are working hard to process, code and quality assure the census data. The first results will be published by June 2022 - just a few months from now.

”We will also publish key statistics on equality and identity later this year.”

He added that the response had been “fantastic” and that by completing the Census, which is a legal requirement, members of the NI public are “playing their part in shaping public services and helping government departments, businesses, charities and other organisations understand the needs of our population.”

With a return rate of 97.2% of NI households completing the national questionnaire, the 2021 Census had the highest level of engagement in 30 years.

The once-in-a-decade event in March last year also saw 80% of households choosing to complete it online.

This was higher than 2011 when less than 20% of returns were made online.

The Census questions ask for details on people’s sex, age, ethnicity and the status of their health, education and occupation.

There are also questions on your main language, national identity and marital status.

Some questions, such as those on sexual orientation, gender identity and religion, are optional.

Figures outlined in the 2011 Census showed that the gap between the proportion of Protestants and Catholics in Northern Ireland had narrowed.

The percentage of Catholics in the population was up to 45, while Protestant representation fell to 48% from the 2001 census.

The 2011 census was also the first time a question on national identity was asked, with a total of 29% – around one in five – of the overall population including Northern Irish as an identity, while 28% included Irish.

Last year’s Census was run at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

NISRA said that over 1,500 local census staff, working outside and within coronavirus guidelines, made 375,000 address visits to help the public complete their returns.

The most popular day for online returns was Census Day (March 21) with over 80,000 household returns submitted on this one day alone.

The Census Contact Centre reportedly processed over 160,000 local phone-calls to help the public complete their returns and the website had around one million user sessions during the operational period.

The full Census 2021 schedule is published online at https://www.nisra.gov.uk/publications/census-2021-outputs-prospectus