First class: UU Belfast campus on course for September start

Construction work on the city centre campus of Ulster University is now in it its final stage and the university will welcome students and staff to the multi million pound complex from September.

The Cathedral Quarter building is four years behind schedule and almost 50% over budget at £363.9 million, but the university finally expects to have transferred all lectures, tutorials to the new Belfast campus by January 2022.

Professor Paul Bartholomew, Vice-Chancellor at Ulster University said public health indications were encouraging and the university could, with increasing confidence, look to a fuller resumption of normal on-campus operations.

“Strong progress on vaccination programmes, continued low case numbers and relaxation of public health measures mean that at this stage we are planning for a full return to campus for teaching in Semester One (September to December).

“We are now in the final stages of building our enhanced Belfast campus and look forward to welcoming our staff and students to this incredible new Ulster University space from September 2021,” he added.

“The approach to Semester One operations in the Belfast Campus will allow everyone the quiet time and space to engage with this new environment, uncovering for themselves the inspiration and opportunities it can enable.

“Group tours of our new Belfast campus will be available to book in due course for staff and students and we will run ‘teaching taster sessions’ on our new Belfast campus and to schedule a specific lecture or tutorial at one of the new, state of the art teaching spaces.

“Some programmes teams may choose to move across as early as possible following consultation with their students which we will try to accommodate when requested.

“By the beginning of semester two (January 2022), all lectures, tutorials and all other teaching will have transferred to our new Belfast campus.”