First cost-of-living payments begin to be issued to vulnerable Northern Ireland households

First cost of living payments will start to be issued

Households across Northern Ireland will begin to receive the first of two payments totalling £650 to ease cost-of-living pressures from Thursday.

The first instalment of £326 will start to be paid out automatically to low-income households on benefits.

The second payment of £324 will follow in the autumn.

Many people will receive the first instalment between July 14 and 31, although for those receiving Tax Credits, the first payment is to be made from the autumn and the second from winter 2022.

People may be entitled to receive the £650 in two lump sums if they receive certain support, such as Universal Credit, income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA), income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA), Income Support, Pension Credit, Child Tax Credit or Working Tax Credit.

Those eligible will be paid automatically, so they do not need to apply.

From October, households in England, Scotland and Wales will also have £400 taken off energy bills.

According to the UK Treasury, people in Northern Ireland should also get this support grant, confirming in May the government were working to ensure the money, or what he described as “the equivalent”, can be issued here.

Households across Northern Ireland have been increasingly hit by the rising cost-of-living pressures.

At the start of this month, a raft of price hikes came into effect for households here, including increases by gas suppliers SSE Airtricity and Firmus energy and electricity increases by Power NI and Click Energy.

According to the Consumer Council, together with rising petrol and food prices, price rises are expected to add over £1,000 to the average home’s yearly bill.

Speaking to BBC’s Good Morning Ulster, Alliance Party MLA Kellie Armstrong said the payments were “good news” for those starting to receive them.

However, she said she does not think the support goes far enough.

“I would love to have seen benefits going up by the cost of inflation from last September. We can’t deny this isn’t welcome news for many people,” she said.

“It comes at a time when families are struggling to pay for school uniforms. A lot of people out there will be very grateful for this money coming in today.”