First ever NI summit on black history an opportunity to learn about ‘roots of racism’

The event will be hosted in Derry

The first ever city-wide celebration of Black History will be held on October 23 in Derry.

The event, to mark Black History Month 2021, will take place at the City Hotel.

Last year’s event was the first to be held following the controversial handling of Black Lives Matter protests in Derry and Belfast.

However, due to Covid-19 restrictions at the time most of the events were delivered exclusively online

Organized by the North West Migrants Forum (NWMF) and jointly hosted by Rt. Rev Andrew Forster, Bishop of Derry and Raphoe and Bishop Donal Mc Keown, the 2021 event will bring together religious, political and community leaders, along with community organisations to explore black history.

The relevance of black history will also be examined through both educational and celebratory workshops.

The programme will feature several speakers including Dominque Day, the Chairperson of the UN Working Group of Experts on People of African Descent, Dr. Livingstone Thompsons, Chairperson of African and Caribbean Support Northern Ireland, Patrick Corrigan, Amnesty International and Dr. Philip McDermont, Ulster University.

In addition, human rights activist, Beverly Simpson, who is also a volunteer at NWMF will address attendees and junior ministers at the Executive Office Gary Middleton MLA and Declan Kearney

The event will celebrate the extraordinary rich and varied cultures of people of African descent currently living in Northern Ireland as well highlight some of the key issues facing the Black, community in Northern Ireland

Commenting on the significance of the event, Dr. Livingstone Thompson, The Chairperson of The African and Caribbean support organisation said: “My participation is about collaboration and raising awareness.

"I'm keen to highlight that the triumphalism in the narration of British history is a disservice to education. A key task facing educators is to achieve a decolonised curriculum, which can only be achieved throughout a genuine diverse and inclusive approach to curriculum development.

"There's a coincidence of emphases in the focus on Black History and the UN Decade for People of African Descent; it is about the elimination of myth of European superiority and the need to redress the crime of the African Holocaust.”

Lilian Seenoi -Barr, NWMF Director of Programmes expressed her “delight” at being able to organise such an important event.

"This provides a great opportunity to reflect and learn about the connection between black people and European countries,” she explained.

“No matter where we come from, or our background, it’s important for us all to have a better understanding of black history.

“Back history is white people history and learning about our past and the events that led to black people’s presence in European countries can help us understand our origin, the roots of racism and why it still exists today.

"Understanding the roots of racism can help us to break down barriers of racism and prejudice”

The event will also see a celebration of the rich cultural heritage of people of African descent through music, spoken words and dance, with performance featuring dances from Eritrea and Sudan, music and African drums and spoken words performed by story-teller, artist and poet Raquel McKee.