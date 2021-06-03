First haircut since 2019 for Alliance’s Naomi Long gets social media approval

The first haircut in 18 months by the Alliance Party leader Naomi Long has prompted social media users to compliment the politician on her new look.

The MLA for east Belfast received the adulation on her Facebook account, after posting a snap on Wednesday with her new hairstyle.

Commenting underneath, the politician wrote: “Finally! Hair cut. First one since December 2019!!”

Hairdressers in Northern Ireland reopened in April, following a long period of lockdown. While many jumped at the chance to get a trim at the time, it appears Ms Long had to wait a few weeks.

The Facebook post from the politician garnered a widely positive response from the public, with people saying she looked “fabulous” and “beautiful”.

Clare from Belfast wrote: “Oh my goodness that's a long time between haircuts.”

While Shirley in Lisburn said: “Lovely photo. Keep that one for election posters.”

Suzanne added: “You look fantastic Naomi.”

Ricki said: “Looking fabulous minister.”

With Wendie adding: “Love the curly blow dry.”

More than 1,000 people also liked the updated profile photo of the Alliance leader.

Naomi Long wasn’t the only party leader to recently enjoy the reopening of hairdressers, with the deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill tweeting a photo of her “reunited with my hairdresser”.

Currently Northern Ireland’s Justice Minister, Naomi Long has been leader of the Alliance Party since 2016. Formerly Lord Mayor of Belfast, she has also been elected as MP for East Belfast in the past, beating former DUP leader Peter Robinson in the poll in 2010.