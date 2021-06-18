First major parade in marching season met with heavy police presence

There was a heavy police presence at the Tour of the North Orange Order parade in north Belfast on Friday night as the procession passed off without incident.

Around 200 people took part in the parade, which made its return after being called off last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with seven bands, as residents watched on from the nearby nationalist Carrick Hill area.

There has been fears that this summer’s marching season could descend into violence due to the continued objections to the Northern Ireland Protocol and April’s rioting which saw over 100 police officers injured.

The Tour of the North parade takes place in north Belfast. Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph.

The Parades Commission gave the much smaller Tour of the North procession the green-light on June 2, with a number of conditions in place.

Beginning at Denmark Street - between the Shankill Road and Carlisle Circus - at 7.30pm, the first major parade of the summer season made its way along Crumlin Road, Clifton Street and Donegall Street.

A single drum beat was played as it passed St Patrick’s Catholic chapel on Donegall Street, while a police helicopter flew overhead throughout the event.

The parade application was lodged by the Belfast Orange Hall United Districts Committee and they were informed that only a single drum beat could be played between the junctions of Clifton Street and the Westlink, and Union Street and Donegall Street.

The Tour of the North parade. Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph.

Tour of the North’s 2019 application told the Parades Commission there would be 700 participants and 10 bands but those numbers were reduced on Friday due to the pandemic.