First Mass held at ex-Presbyterian church in Belfast

Mass was held for the first time on Wednesday night in a former Belfast Presbyterian church after the disused building was bought by a Catholic order.

The Institute of Christ the King Sovereign Priest purchased Fortwilliam and Macrory Presbyterian Church in north Belfast after the 133-year-old building held its last Presbyterian service in October 2018.

The property on the Antrim Road had served as a place of worship for generations, but a dwindling congregation meant it was not feasible to keep services running.

The congregation amalgamated with Whitehouse Presbyterian Church on the Shore Road last year. Speaking at the time, Rev Ken Doherty, who conducted the final service at the church, said: "It's a sad fact that a lack of manpower and a lot of people moving out of the north Belfast area during the Troubles, and the Antrim Road area in particular, has meant not enough younger people have been joining the congregation in the last few decades."

The Institute of Christ the King Sovereign Priest took out a five-year, interest-free loan to buy the building, which once boasted Belfast's tallest spire.

A spokesman for the church, now named Fortwilliam and Macrory Catholic Church Institute of Christ the King Sovereign Priest, said the group was grateful to the elders of the former congregation and the community for allowing the opportunity to continue Christian worship.

The institute also expressed its gratitude to His Lordship Noel Treanor, Bishop of Down and Connor, for his permission to reopen the church.