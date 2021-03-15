First Minister Arlene Foster accuses EU of 'selfishness' over Northern Ireland Protocol

The First Minister Arlene Foster has accused the European Union of acting "selfishly", following the European Commissions' decision to formally launch legal action against the UK Government on Monday.

The European Union has accused the UK of breaching international law for a second time, as it formally launched legal action as a result of the UK unilaterally extending the post-Brexit grace periods on trade in Northern Ireland.

The DUP leader accused the European Union on Monday afternoon of "foolishly and selfishly" protecting its own trading bloc.

"Brussels’ failure to recognise the damage the Protocol is causing to Northern Ireland has been further demonstrated by this step towards litigation," she said.

"Rather than showing concern for stability in Northern Ireland or respect for the principle of consent, Brussels is foolishly and selfishly focused on protecting its own bloc.

"Not one single unionist party in the Northern Ireland Assembly supports this flawed Protocol, therefore Brussels’ claim to be protecting peace continues to ring hollow.

"The Government’s recent decisions were appropriate. The extended grace periods have been good news however, they are not a permanent solution. That is the message we delivered to the Prime Minister last Friday. Regardless of the reaction in Brussels, the Prime Minister must deliver the unfettered flow of goods from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.”

Earlier this month the UK government changed how the Protocol is being implemented without reaching EU agreement on the decision. The result was that further checks on on food, parcels and pets were delayed

It also moved unilaterally to ease the trade in horticultural products across from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson defended the extensions as “very sensible”, while a Government spokesman insisted the moves had been “lawful” and that any legal action was unwarranted.

In response, the EU Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic accused the Government of a breach of trust and said its actions had “once again set the UK on a path of a deliberate breach of its international law obligations”.

In a tweet on Monday, Mr Sefcovic wrote: "We agreed the Irish-Northern Irish Protocol together, as the only way to protect Good Friday (Belfast) Agreement. Bound to implement it together. Unilateral action undermines trust.

[The EU] are committed to making the Protocol work for all. I invite the UK to return to the collaborative track."