First Minister Foster concern after devastating blaze at Fermanagh egg factory

First Minister Arlene Foster said her thoughts were with the owners of an egg factory in Co Fermanagh after a large blaze broke out at one of its empty hen houses yesterday morning.

Firefighters tackled the inferno on the Crom Road in Lisnaskea after being called to the scene at 10.58am. The fire was extinguished at 7.35pm.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) confirmed that no one was injured during the incident and no hens were harmed.

Footage of large plumes of thick black smoke emerging from Ready Egg Products' factory was posted on social media.

At the height of the incident, 10 fire appliances, including a high volume pumping appliance, two aerial appliances and a water tanker, were in attendance.

The cause of the fire at the large derelict shed was accidental, added the NIFRS spokesperson.

Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA Mrs Foster paid tribute to the emergency services.

"Thankfully there have been no reports of injury and my thoughts are with the company owners, who will clearly be distressed at this incident," she added.

Local UUP MLA Rosemary Barton was also relieved to hear that no one was injured during the incident.

"I trust there will not be a significant negative impact on the business and wish them well going forward," she said.

A spokesperson for Ready Egg Products explained that all of its staff were evacuated swiftly to safety.

"Due to the efforts of the NIFRS the main production facility was not affected, and production has now recommenced," stated the company.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank the NIFRS and the British Red Cross.

"We would also like to thank two local businesses - the Cherrytree Bakery for providing lunch for 100 people on short notice, and to Courtneys Mace who delivered drinks to us - and for all messages of support we have received from the local community, we really appreciate it."