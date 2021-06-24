First Minister Paul Givan gives ‘approval’ on organ donation legislation

A change to legislation around organ donation in Northern Ireland looks set to be introduced after the First Minister Paul Givan said the organ donation bill will progress.

The organ donation bill will go in front of the Assembly Speaker on Friday to proceed by way of urgent procedure.

The bill seeks to introduce a soft opt-out on organ donation, meaning people automatically became donors unless they specifically say otherwise.

Northern Ireland remains the last part of the UK without a soft opt-out system.

Earlier on Thursday, the DUP had been accused of blocking the issue from progressing by Health Minister Robin Swann.

Dicussions between Mr Swann and Paul Givan took place throughout the evening and later the DUP First Minister posted on Twitter: “I have given approval for legislation from @RobinSwannMoH on Soft Opt-Out Organ Donation to proceed by way of urgent procedure to the Northern Ireland Assembly.

"Thank you @Donate4Daithi @BHFNI @FearghalTMcK & the many campaigners for their efforts. #organdonation #SoftOptOutNINow.”

Mr Givan referenced the Donate4Daithi campaign, with 4 year old Daithi Mac Gabhann born with Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome and who now requires a heart transplant to save his life.

Daithi’s father Mairtin welcomed the news on Thursday evening.

"It has been a rollercoaster of emotions kind of week, but we are now absolutely delighted. We welcome Paul Givan and Michelle O’Neill approving Minister Swann’s urgent procedure to move this very important topic on to the Assembly floor and to allow the democratic process to begin,” he said.

“The correct decision has been made and we now look forward to the debate from our elected representatives and scrutiny from the health committee and experts. Although this decision feels like a victory, time for this mandate is still running out and we can not afford any more delays.”

Under current law, organ donation proceeds only where someone has given their express consent, such as having signed the Organ Donor Register.

Mr Swann voiced frustration at the blockage to the legislation on Thursday when it was again not approved by the Stormont Executive.

In response to the comments of the First Minister, Robinn Swann commented online: “Have just spoken with both @paulgivan & @moneillsf, pleased to say that our soft opt-out organ donation bill has been signed off for an urgent procedure, so will now go to the @niassembly Speaker tomorrow.”

The move was welcomed by the British Heart Foundation.

“We very much welcome the decision by the First and deputy First Minister to sign off this draft legislation to allow it to progress to the floor of the Assembly. Our elected representatives will now have the opportunity to consider, scrutinise and debate the issue. But we must not get complacent, this is just the start of the process. This Assembly’s mandate will run out next year and we have no time to waste,” they said.

“One person’s decision to donate their organs is a gift that can save and improve the lives of up to nine other people. We believe a change in the legislation, along with a strengthened health system and a public information campaign will lead to more people receiving the gift of a donated organ.

“We look forward to engaging with our elected representatives on soft opt-out organ donation in the year ahead.”