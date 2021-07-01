First Minister Paul Givan tries out zip line at all-Ireland youth project

Scheme: First Minister Paul Givan gets the participants on the M-Power programme off to a flying start in Newcastle. Credit: William Cherry/Presseye

High-flying First Minister Paul Givan was delighted to try his hand at zip lining in Co Down to highlight the importance of an all-Ireland youth project.

The Lagan Valley MLA visited the YMCA’s M-Power programme in Newcastle yesterday and took part in a number of activities, including rock climbing.

The M-Power programme, which is funded by the Peace 4 Youth and Peace IV, is a new and innovative youth project, enabling young people to make positive changes in their lives and the lives of others.

It is delivered in 10 locations across Ireland by YMCA Ireland and YWCA Ireland.

“The M-Power Project has had a hugely positive impact on the lives of hundreds of young people,” Mr Givan told Cool FM.

“The new experiences, skills and qualifications they have gained through this project will stand them in good stead as they set off on the next exciting stage of their life journey.

“Whether going on to study, training, voluntary and community work, or paid employment, the positive choices made by these young people will not only give them a better future but also help shape the communities they live in for the better. I’d like to congratulate YMCA and their partners for the successful delivery of this project.”