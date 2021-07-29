First Minister to consider legal action over abortion laws

First Minister Paul Givan has said he is prepared to go to court to block Westminster plans to introduce abortion services in Northern Ireland.

Last week, Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis directed the Department of Health to set up abortion services by next March.

“I was disappointed whenever he proceeded in issuing that direction. We are taking legal advice now as to the implications of that legal action… and what our options are legally to resist that,” Mr Givan told BBC NI's Evening Extra.

“Certainly it is my intention to resist what the Secretary of State has done by way of a direction. But I need to look at all my options, both politically and legally whenever it comes to this particular issue.”

Westminster had legislated on the issue when Stormont was suspended, but Mr Givan said it did not reflect Northern Ireland’s wishes on abortion law.

He said Brandon Lewis’ actions had “profound constitutional ramifications” and said it raised the possibility he could do the same for other issues.

“The Attorney General is giving me advice on this as to what are those ramifications. Then we’ll consider our options.”

Mr Givan said one option could be blocking any paper brought forward by the Department of Health.

“The Secretary of State may well have to take me to court if I decide that we’re not going to do that.”

He said he would ultimately prefer to avoid the courts, and for the Executive to legislate on the matter .

Previously Sinn Fein, the Alliance Party and Green Party welcomed the Secretary of State’s direction, with deputy First Minsiter Michelle O’Neill claiming a “blockage” of women’s rights by the DUP had been overcome.