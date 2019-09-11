First Northern Ireland same-sex marriages set for Valentine's Day

The first same-sex marriages in Northern Ireland are set to take place on Valentine's Day next year

In July, Parliament voted to pass the Northern Ireland (Executive Formation etc) Act, which obliges the Government to act if the devolved Northern Ireland Executive has not been re-established by October 21, 2019.

Following discussions with UK Government Ministers, Love Equality - the LGBT campaigning group - confirmed yesterday that in the absence of a functioning Stormont Executive, the legalisation of same-sex marriage in NI is due to come into effect on January 13, 2020.

Couples will have to wait the usual 28 days after submitting their intention to marry, setting up Valentine's Day - February 14, 2020 - as a landmark occasion for same-sex partners in NI.

Patrick Corrigan, NI director of Amnesty International, said: "There could be no more fitting date for NI's first same-sex weddings than Valentine's Day."