First picture of Belfast dad Kieran Wylie shot dead in front of daughters

Kieran Wylie who was murdered in west Belfast

This is the first picture of murder victim Kieran Wylie who was gunned down in front of two of his children in west Belfast.

The 57-year-old was shot several times at close range in a house in Lenadoon Avenue around 10pm on Sunday.

Two daughters, aged 16 and 28, witnessed the killing.

Detectives said they are investigating a potential dissident republican connection to the killing involving two gunmen, who are understood to have been on foot.

CCTV footage from the victim's house is being examined and will form part of the investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Darren McCartney said the victim was known to the PSNI and that the victim had also been previously informed that he was "under threat".

DCI McCartney said: "Certainly one of the lines of inquiry we are investigating is that there is a violent dissident republican motive towards this murder."

He also said his thoughts were with Mr Wylie's family and especially his children who had witnessed the "brutal" shooting.

DCI McCartney also said the community was in shock.

"The lifelong effect of what they witnessed last night are unimaginable," he said.

The murder has been condemned by Northern Ireland's politicians including the First and Deputy First Minister.