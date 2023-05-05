First ‘postbox to heaven’ installed in Northern Ireland

The first ’postbox to heaven’ in Northern Ireland has been installed in Antrim’s Six Mile Cemetery this week.

The boxes are being implemented across every main cemetery in the Antrim and Newtownabbey area, which will allow bereaved locals to send letters to lost loved ones.

UUP councillor Leah Smyth, deputy mayor of the borough council, proposed the idea after being inspired by a nine-year-old girl in England.

Young Matilda Handy thought of a ‘postbox to heaven’ after her grandparents passed away.

Her mother works at their local crematorium in Nottingham, and approached her employers with the concept.

Just before Christmas, they painted an old post box white and installed it there, and as it filled up with heartfelt letters so quickly, the crematorium bosses decided to roll similar postboxes out in 36 sites across the UK.

“I had seen it [Matilda’s story] shortly after Christmas and straight away I thought it was lovely,” said Cllr Smyth.

“She’s nine, and I lost my own granda when I was 10. Anyone who knows me from then knows that I’m a granda’s girl.

“That was a big thing for me back then and I found it really difficult to process my thoughts and feelings. I think I would have loved something like this at that point in time and I thought of my own kids as well.

“They’ve lost their great-grandparents recently and for a good few weeks after they passed away, my youngest daughter (who is aged seven), was drawing pictures of them and writing wee cards. It’s nice to actually think we could have somewhere to put them.”

The Antrim and Newtownabbey Council parks team sourced old post boxes for the project and they are currently installed or in the process of being installed at the Belmont, Antrim, Carnmoney, Ballyclare and Crumlin cemeteries.

It’s possible that they could soon be implemented throughout Northern Ireland too, as Cllr Smyth added that representatives from other local councils have reached out looking to know more about the initiative.

“I put a post up on Facebook wondering if there was an interest and the response was overwhelming. Even adults were saying things like, ‘my mum passed away six or seven months ago and I write her letters, but I don’t do anything with them or I leave them by the grave’.

“And they said they would really use it.

“I’ve since had councillors from other areas asking me how to go about doing it because they want to do it too and they want to visit when the postboxes are installed, so it’s really taking off.”

The postboxes will also endorse an environmentally friendly way to commemorate grieving people’s lost loved ones.

Cllr Smyth continued: “There'll be a little plaque beside them that will basically say the postbox is managed by our cemetery staff, not Royal Mail, so it doesn’t require postage.

“It won’t cost anyone anything and once the postbox is full, the letters wil be recycled. The therapy is in writing the letters and posting them, so whoever uses the postbox will fully understand where the letters go afterwards.”

A DUP member of Lisburn and Castlereagh Council, which is also considering the idea of postboxes to heaven, has expressed concerns that a precedent could be set to have multiple boxes for different faiths.

At a meeting of the council’s environmental committee last month, Cllr Alan Givan said: “We have all lost someone and have sympathy for those who have lost family members, particularly children, we have the empathy, we have all been there and had our hearts broken.

“While we may have some children happy with the use of such a postbox, other faiths out there may find it offensive.”