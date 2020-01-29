First snow of the year hits Northern Ireland

Sheep graze in the snow outside Claudy yesterday

Wintry showers led to parts of Northern Ireland waking up to a blanket of snow yesterday.

It marked the first Arctic blast of winter, with hazardous ice on untreated roads and pavements and some school sporting events being cancelled due to the freezing conditions.

However, forecasters have said the icy blast is set to be a relatively short one.

Today is expected to bring some milder conditions with temperatures of up to around 8C.

It will remain quite unsettled, with wet and windy conditions for much of the day.

Milder temperatures of around 7C are expected tomorrow.