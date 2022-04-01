First Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Northern Ireland after fleeing Russia’s invasion

A Ukrainian family walk out of the customs office at Przemysl Glowny train station in Poland, after disembarking a train from Ukraine to flee the Russian invasion (Credit: Victoria Jones/PA Wire)

The first Ukrainian refugees fleeing Russia's invasion of the country have arrived in Northern Ireland.

Senior Stormont officials have said 40 visas have so far been issued under the UK Government's Homes for Ukraine scheme, which allows people here to sponsor a named Ukrainian or Ukrainian family to stay with them in their home or separate private accommodation.

Some of these refugees have already arrived since the scheme was launched some two weeks ago, while others are set to arrive soon.

As of Friday morning, a further 300 Ukrainians have been matched with sponsors here — translating to around 180 NI households who have opened their doors for them — and are awaiting visa approval. This number is increasing every day, officials said. There have also been around 7,200 expressions of interest from households here willing to offer accommodation to Ukrainian refugees.

Officials are working "around the clock" on this "hugely challenging operation" and work is ongoing at a pace. A range of stakeholders, including community groups, churches and voluntary organisations have been working with Stormont officials to help match sponsors here with Ukrainian refugees.

The UK Government also has a visa scheme for Ukrainians who already have family here. There are around 600 Ukrainians already living in Northern Ireland and it is understood between 200 and 300 refugees have already arrived here under this scheme to live with them.

Officials said the number of Ukrainian refugees arriving or in the process of coming here in the last two weeks is "at least as high" as that seen over the space of a year during the Syrian refugee crisis.

Sponsors here will receive £350 each month for up to one year per residential address to accommodate refugees. Ukrainian refugees will be able to live in the UK, have access to work, public funds, benefits and public services for up to three years.

Four drop-in centres providing advice and support for refugees are set to open in Belfast, Craigavon, Newry and Ballymena in the next week. Workers at these centres will help those fleeing Russia's invasion with access to healthcare, finding work and other issues.

Home visits have also commenced to ensure the properties of NI sponsors are suitable for accommodating Ukrainian families and individuals.

Officials stressed that there are safeguards in place to ensure Ukrainians are not exploited, through modern slavery, for instance, upon there arrival here. Checks, the same as those a foster carer would undergo, are also being employed for sponsors who are preparing to accommodate Ukrainian children.

Free public transport will be provided for all Ukrainians coming here as soon as they arrive, for their journey to their final destination, i.e sponsor or Ukrainian family already living here. For free travel on buses and trains, refugees have been advised to produce their passport or other form of ID.

The news comes after Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council representatives granted the council's chief executive, Jacqui Dickson, delegated authority to find a suitable property to act as a welcome centre for Ukrainian refugees.

It is understood the facility will likely be near to Belfast International Airport and provide short stay accommodation.

Speaking at a council meeting earlier this week, the SDLP's Roisin Lynch said: “As part of a co-ordinated response to the Ukraine crisis, we as a council should be doing all we can.”