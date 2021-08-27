Fish kill on ‘major’ scale wipes out Three Mile River life

A fish kill has severely damaged the stock of a County Antrim river and could take five years to rectify, a local conservation group has said.

It’s after the kill was discovered at Three Mile River in Monkstown on Friday afternoon.

Three Mile Water Conservation and Angling Association said trout, eels and flounder were among the species affected in the “major kill” along with invertebrae.

Its the second such incident on the seven mile river, which runs from Ballyrobert near Newtownabbey to Belfast Lough at Whiteabbey, in recent months but is significantly more severe. The cause of the fish kill on the mid to lower stretches of the river is unknown.

Chairman of the Newtownabbey association David Thompson said: “It was only on arrival that we began to realise the severity of the situation with most fish already dead and the few that remained were frantically trying to exit the water. It was a painful sight as there was literally nothing that we could do to assist.”

This latest kill will have a significant long-term impact on the river itself as well as the bats, kingfishers and otters which share the habitat, he said.

“People need to realise that it’s not just the anglers who use this corridor, but the dog walkers, freshwater swimmers as well as groups for cross community work and community led science projects and this has a massive impact on every single one. It’s a real kick in the teeth to see that be taken away once again,” he said.

The news was met with outcry from members of the local company, who described the incident as “devastating”.