Five arrested after alleged threats made to man during feud-linked Newtownards incident in April

The incident happened in April this year.

Police at Weavers Grange in Newtownards on April 6th, 2023 — © Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph

Five men have been arrested in connection with a feud-linked incident that took place in Newtownards in April.

Police investigating a report of an unlawful assembly held at the Weaver’s Grange area of Newtownards on Thursday April 6, made the arrests on Monday June 5.

Detective Sergeant Shivers said: “At around 8pm it was reported that a large group of men had gathered at a house in the area. It was reported that threats were made to a male occupant who was inside the house during the incident.

“The men who were aged 56, 48, 43, 40 and 35 years old were arrested on suspicion of affray, unlawful assembly and other offences. All five men are currently in police custody.

“Enquiries are continuing and this incident is being linked to the ongoing feud between rival drugs gangs across Ards and North Down.

“Police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this incident, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1361 07/04/23. Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

The Weaver’s Grange estate has been at the centre of the ongoing loyalist feud involving rival factions of the UDA.

Around 50 masked men moved into the estate on the night in question, removing South East Antrim UDA murals and plaques that had been placed on the walls of local properties.