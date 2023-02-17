Five arrested as police target west Belfast UDA drugs criminality

The PSNI has arrested five people after carrying out a series of raids in an operation targeting the west Belfast UDA.

Detectives from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) and officers from the Belfast District Support Team conducted a number of searches at addresses in the Raby Street area of south Belfast on Friday.

When one flat was searched, quantities of suspected class A and B drugs were recovered along with a sum of cash and a mobile telephone.

A 39 year old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including possession of class A and B drugs with intent to supply and possessing criminal property.

Further quantities of suspected class A and B drugs were recovered when three other properties in Raby Street were searched by District Support Team officers, assisted by officers from Central, Old Park and Lisburn Road Neighbourhood Teams.

Three men, aged 19, 41 & 62 and a 50 year old woman, were arrested on suspicion of a number of drugs related offences.

Approximately £6,000 in cash, £2,000 of suspected heroin, £1,500 of suspected cocaine and £2,000 of suspected cannabis was recovered. All five persons arrested as part of the joint operation remain in custody at this time.

Anyone with information about the supply or use of illegal drugs is asked to contact police on 101 or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

Anyone who thinks they might have a problem with alcohol and/or drugs and would like to get help can visit www.drugsandalcoholni.info. This also includes details of services available for individuals affected by someone else’s drinking and/or drug misuse.