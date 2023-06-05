Five arrested over gathering linked to feud

Five men have been arrested over a gathering linked to a feud between rival drugs gangs in the Ards and North Down area.

The men, aged between 35 and 56, were arrested over a suspected unlawful assembly in the Weaver’s Grange area of Newtownards on April 6.

A police spokesperson said that at around 8pm on that date, it was reported that a large group of men had gathered at a house in the area.

It was reported that threats were made to a male occupant who was inside the house during the incident.

“The men who were aged 56, 48, 43, 40 and 35 years old were arrested on suspicion of affray, unlawful assembly and other offences. All five men are currently in police custody,” they said.

“Inquiries are continuing and this incident is being linked to the ongoing feud between rival drugs gangs across Ards and North Down.

“Police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this incident to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1361 07/04/23.”