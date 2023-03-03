Five arrests after cannabis farm and ammunition find in Co Tyrone

Five men have been arrested after police discovered a cannabis farm in Co Tyrone.

It was found near Cookstown on Thursday.

The PSNI’s Detective Inspector Ryan said: “Police received a report that a man had been injured at a property in the Tulnacross Road area on Thursday, March 2.

“On arrival, officers uncovered a large and sophisticated cannabis farm.

“Further searches at the property also located a suspected firearm and a quantity of ammunition.

“These items have been seized for forensic examination, along with a large quantity of suspected cannabis.

“Colleagues from our Specialist Operations Branch Air Support Unit assisted officers on the ground by landing the helicopter in a nearby field, and making a pursuit on foot detaining one of the suspects.

“The men – aged 28, 36, 50 and two aged 29 – have been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences and remain in custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.

“We are committed to tackling the illegal drugs trade and the criminals whose only concern is how they make a profit.

“I would urge anyone who has any information about drugs or drug-dealing in their community to call us so we can take action. That call could make all the difference.

“Our enquiries are at an early stage and we are urging anyone with information to get in touch with police by calling 101 and quoting reference number 1343 of 02/03/23.”

A report can also be made online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org.