Five arrests and over 1,500 items of alcohol disposed of in Belfast’s Holyland

By Niamh Campbell

The PSNI made five arrests and disposed of more than 1,500 items of alcohol from people who had partied in the streets of the Holyland area of south Belfast from Monday evening into the early hours of Tuesday.

This is in addition to more than 1,000 items of alcohol recovered and three arrests the previous night.

Chief Inspector Gavin Kirkpatrick said Monday’s arrests related to a “number of offences including disorderly behaviour and burglary.”

“It is disappointing to report that officers again had to contend with large numbers of mainly young people gathering up in this residential area,” he said.

“We also issued 10 community resolution notices, a penalty notice for disorderly behaviour and reported three people to the Public Prosecution Service."

“It is also apparent that young people are travelling to the area from other parts of the city and beyond. Far too many people are congregating in the streets of this residential area into the early hours of the morning, disrupting and upsetting local residents.”

He warned that anyone who has moved to the area “must take personal responsibility for their behaviour” and noted “residents are fed up and police will robustly address any criminal activity.”

Mr Kirkpatrick’s comments come in response to Holyland residents that questioned his statement when he commented that there was “no disorder” in the area on Sunday night.

“If there’s large crowds gathered on the streets and families can’t get to sleep, it is disorder,” said Holyland Residents’ Network campaigner, Brid Ruddy.

She said she knew of families who didn’t send their children to school on Monday as they weren’t able to get any sleep on Sunday night, following students partying in Agincourt Avenue until 4am.

She added that the issues “weren’t as widespread” on Monday night, but “it was still pretty bad in several streets and in Rugby Avenue, there were about 30 partying in one house - which is well beyond Covid rules - and 40 on the street outside.”

“The idea that there’s no disorder is really laughable,” she said, in response to the Chief Inspector’s previous statement on Sunday, which said “while there was no disorder, officers spoke with a significant number of people who were outside residential properties in the area.”

More young people are expected to arrive in the area ahead of the beginning of term and Freshers Week activities, which has further worried Ms Ruddy, who believes that the closure of nightclubs and further bar restrictions due to Covid-19 has spurred students to congregate in house parties and street gatherings more.

In 2019, Ms Ruddy and other residents from around the Holyland and Lower Ormeau area “got together and lobbied Belfast City Council”.

“The council said they were developing a special action area plan - looking at the whole issue of landlord monopoly, such a high housing density, traffic etc,” she commented.

But she said that two years on, they have heard no correspondence.

A spokesperson for the Department for Communities said that “Minister Hargey has established a Strategic Partnership Group for the area to provide a forum to which Belfast City Council and its partner agencies can escalate issues which require a policy or legislative change at Executive level.”

A Belfast City Council spokesperson said they are working in the Holyland area and “actively” responding to residents’ requests

"Our night time noise team is operating a full service and is available seven days a week, 8pm-4am. We engage daily with other statutory and community partners to manage the area and to plan our collective working arrangements,” they said.

“In addition to responding to immediate priorities, Council is working in collaboration with city partners to consider long term solutions that will improve the quality of life for communities in the area.

“Within the Belfast Agenda (the city’s community plan) there is a commitment for an integrated, interagency approach towards neighbourhood regeneration. Belfast’s Community Planning Partnership and Council agreed to give special focus to the wider university and Lower Ormeau area and to adopt an integrated and sustainable approach towards its long-term regeneration.

"A number of workshops have been held with community groups, residents, student representatives, landlords and local councillors. Council continues to work with government departments and other agencies to develop an area based plan, tailoring resources, projects and/or interventions to make a positive impact at local level.

“Current planning policy restricts the development of new HMOs in the Holylands area. Council, in its role as planning authority, has supported significant development of Purpose Built Managed Student Accommodation (PBMSA) within and close to the city centre which provides a wider choice for students when it comes to choosing where to live during their time at college or university.

"Since 2015 just over 4,000 bedspaces across 10 schemes have been developed following planning approval, with a further 650 bedspaces currently under construction as part of two further schemes. An additional 1,650 also have planning consent but have yet to be implemented.”