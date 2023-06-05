Five charged after alleged threats made to man during feud-linked Newtownards incident in April

The incident happened in April this year.

Five men have been charged in connection with a feud-linked incident that took place in Newtownards in April.

Police investigating a report of an unlawful assembly held at the Weaver’s Grange area of Newtownards on Thursday April 6, arrested the men – aged 56, 48, 43, 40 and 35 years old – on Monday June 5.

All five have been charged with unlawful assembly and affray.

Detective Sergeant Shivers said: “At around 8pm it was reported that a large group of men had gathered at a house in the area. It was reported that threats were made to a male occupant who was inside the house during the incident.

The incident took place in the Weaver’s Grange estate and the resulting charges are linked to the ongoing loyalist feud involving rival factions of the UDA to which the estate has been central.

Around 50 masked men moved into the estate on the night in question, removing South East Antrim UDA murals and plaques that had been placed on the walls of local properties.

All five men are due to appear at Newtownards Magistrates Court on Tuesday June 6. As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.