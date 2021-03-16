Five fines issued during demonstration against gender violence held in Belfast city centre

People in Writer's Square, Belfast, taking part in a demonstration against gender violence and to defend the right to protest following the murder of Sarah Everard Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Five people were fined by the PSNI during a protest organised by the Northern Ireland feminist group ROSA in Belfast's Writer's Square on Tuesday evening.

The event, which was described as a "socially distanced stand-out", involved dozens gathering in the area with placards, protesting against violence perpetrated towards women.

The event was organised by ROSA NI - a socialist feminist movement that operates across the island of Ireland. During the event, organisers chanted and called for an end to violence against women.

The event follows the death of Sarah Everard, a 33-year-old marketing executive who went missing after walking home from a friend’s flat in London on March 3

Her remains were later discovered in an area of woodland in Ashford in Kent a week later.

A member of the Met Police has been charged in relation to her kidnap and murder.

One speaker at the Belfast event on Tuesday said: "We are here for Sarah Everard. We are here because at a vigil on Saturday, attendees were brutally oppressed. We are here because it is clear that we are not safe in our homes. We are not safe in our workplaces and we are not safe in our streets."

On a statement on social media, the group urged those attending to ensure social distancing was followed and also that anyone attending also wore masks and sanitised their hands.

"We’ve called this action in solidarity with all victims and survivors of gender-based violence and with those protesting the murder of Sarah Everard who have faced disgraceful police repression," they said.

"It’s clear that gender-based violence is a daily reality for women & non-binary people, and the assembly has failed to effectively tackle this crisis.

"Today, Writer’s Square, Belfast at 6pm, we’ll be taking a stand to defend the right to protest, to oppose the repression against those attending Saturday’s vigil, and to demand an end to gender-based violence.

"The response of the Met police was totally abhorrent, and underlines what socialist feminists have been saying : that the entire system is complicit in perpetuating violence and misogyny."

The event in Belfast follows other similar "reclaim the streets" events in Dublin and also the high profile vigil in Clapham Common in London on Saturday when met Police officers clashed with crowds gathered.

In a statement, Superintendent David Moore from the PSNI said: "Police were in attendance at a planned protest which took place at the Writer’s Square area of Belfast this evening

“Shortly before 6pm, approximately around 20 people had gathered at the event which was peaceful. This number quickly grew to approximately 100.

"As a result, officers engaged with the event organisers and explained and encouraged people to comply with the Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) Regulations NI 2020. Subsequently, five people were issued with Fixed Penalty Notices under the Health Protection Regulations.

“We would appeal to everyone to adhere to the current Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) Regulations to play their part in slowing the spread of this virus and helping everyone stay safe and save lives.”