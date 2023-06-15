Five high-quality NI attractions for those living the high life – or the superyacht life

After a superyacht was spotted off the coast of Bangor, we take a look at all the attractions and places in Northern Ireland that would be fit for the super wealthy.

From spas to afternoon tea, the Belfast Telegraph has planned the perfect day, with no expense spared.

Drone footage of US billionaire’s £241m superyacht off coast of Bangor in Northern Ireland

1. A trip down to the beautiful venue of the Down Royal Racecourse would be the perfect start to an agenda filled with classy experiences in the city of Belfast and throughout Northern Ireland. At this location, one can partake in betting and cheering on the racers whilst enjoying the view from a private suite accompanied by a three-course meal and dedicated table service for prices beginning at £100 per person for the Premium Hospitality Package.

Down Royal Racecourse

2. If you’re an avid wine drinker, the wine-tasting courses at Belfast Wine School are perfect for you. Located in the centre of Belfast, the company offers courses a few times a month during the later hours of the day, so you can enjoy wine and cheese under a moonlit sky. During this activity, you can enjoy a range of six different cheese-and-wine combinations and broaden your palette — a pastime of millionaires.

Wine tasting

3. The world-famous Giant’s Causeway World Heritage Site is located on the North Coast of Northern Ireland and is available to hire for a private tour guided by professionals around this historic landmark. You can learn the history of the location whilst taking in the beautiful scenery. The package includes transport by air-conditioned luxury vehicle and pick-up/drop-off at a range of locations, such as your hotel, a port or the airport. This activity is perfectly tailored for the academics of society.

Giant's Causeway

4. The Merchant Hotel has been a staple of Belfast since 1857 and a feature of this magnificent building is its well-known afternoon teas. You can enjoy a range of food and drink including freshly baked scones, sweet and savoury treats, and many flavours of teas, which can enjoyed in the breath-taking surroundings of The Great Room Restaurant. It has an atmosphere of wealth and includes original Victorian features, which complements the refined and high-quality service, staff and delicacy of delicious afternoon tea.

The entrance of the luxury Merchant Hotel in Belfast

5. To round off your long day, you can take a trip to the famous Galgorm Hotel in Ballymena and indulge in a high-quality spa retreat to relax and decompress. There are a range of activities available to de-stress, including detox therapy or a 90-minute massage. These experiences are enjoyed by those in high society to take time away from their busy lives and to ensure complete relaxation before returning home or, in Nancy Walton Laurie’s case, to your £241m superyacht.