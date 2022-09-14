Five masked men attack east Belfast house with petrol bombs

A house in east Belfast was set alight after it was attacked with petrol bombs on Tuesday night.

The PSNI’s Detective Sergeant Dougherty said: “At approximately 10.30pm we received a report that two petrol bombs had been thrown at a house in the Parkgate Gardens area of the city.

“Approximately five masked men had been seen coming from nearby playing fields, they threw the devices at the property before making off.

“Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene and extinguished the fire, luckily no one was home at the time.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have any footage that could assist with enquiries, is asked to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 1970 of 13/09/22.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/