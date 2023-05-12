Five men and one woman arrested after £60,000 worth of drugs found in east and south Belfast

Six people have been arrested after police found drugs worth an estimated £60,000 in street value in east and south Belfast.

Three properties across Belfast were also searched on Friday with the drugs suspected to be Class B.

The six suspects were arrested as part a investigation into the supply of controlled drugs by an organised criminal gang over a period of time.

They included a 40-year old woman and five men aged 36, 37, 47, 49 and 68 years old.

All are currently being detained by detectives for questioning.

A police spokesperson said: “We are determined to investigate the supply of controlled drugs by organised criminal gangs and remove them from our community.

“The sale of drugs funds gang related criminality and their activities create misery for families and exploits vulnerable persons.

"Anyone with information relating to the illegal supply of drugs in the community should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”