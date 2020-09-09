Five men arrested after Holyland disorder

PSNI officers patrol the student area of Belfast known as the Holylands. The area has been blighted by anti-social behaviour over previous years St Patrick’s Day festivities.

Five men have been arrested by police in south Belfast following disorder in the Holyland area of the city.

The arrests were made in the early hours of Wednesday morning after several reports were made of incidents in the area, where young people were believed to have been gathering in houses, playing loud music and drinking in the street.

Police said they visited a number of houses to advise on potential breaches of Covid-19 health regulations.

They later arrested an 18-year-old man on suspicion of a number of offences, who was later charged with disorderly behaviour and is expected to appear in court on a later date.

Chief Inspector Gavin Kirkpatrick said: "As police continued to patrol the area, just before 2.30am, they signalled a vehicle which was being driven erratically to stop. Before the vehicle came to a complete stop, the driver climbed out of their seat and dived into the rear of the vehicle.

"Thanks to the quick action of police, they stopped the car safely and have arrested four males aged, 21, 25, 28 and 35 year of age, on suspicion of a number of offences including driving while unfit, taking and driving away, disorderly behaviour, criminal damage, obstructing and resisting police.

“Our message is very clear. All students or anyone visiting the Holyland area must follow the latest Covid 19 health and safety advice and specific guidance regarding houses of multiple occupancy provided by the universities.

“Students living off campus must be mindful of the importance of building good relationships with local residents. They must be respectful of their neighbours who do not want to kept awake all night with parties and do not want to have their property damaged.”